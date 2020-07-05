Amid focused testing, Chandigarh’s positivity rate highest in tricity

Out of every 100 people tested for Covid-19 in Chandigarh since the outbreak, more than five were found positive, a number way higher than its neighbouring districts of Mohali and Panchkula.

Till July 3, Panchkula has conducted 10,355 tests, in which 120 people were found infected, translating to a positivity rate of 1.1%. Mohali district has tested close of 15,000 people, finding 284 of them positive, which means a positivity rate of 1.8%. Chandigarh has tested just over 8,000 people and reported 454 cases, leading to a positivity rate of 5.6%. In fact, the number has been on the higher side ever since the outbreak, even reaching 8.3% on May 11.

Meanwhile, not just in absolute terms, but even relatively, testing numbers are lowest in Chandigarh, when tests conducted per lakh population are considered (see graphic). However, among several indicators considered by the ministry of health and family welfare to demarcate Covid-19 hotspots in May, Chandigarh is near the critical value of 6% in terms of just positivity rate. In terms of active cases, case fatality rate and tests per lakh population, it is in the desirable range. In fact, when it comes to recovery rate, it is among the top states and union territories, constantly staying over 80%. In Panchkula and Mohali, the rate stands around 75%.

The Chandigarh health department as well as medical experts attribute the high positivity rate to a focused testing policy being followed in line with the central government guidelines.

Dr KK Talwar, who is a former director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER, Chandigarh, says the high numbers could be due to testing of high-risk persons and contacts in cluster areas, especially during the outbreak at Bapu Dham Colony.

“A number of reasons could be involved, including concentrated testing. As you test more high-risk people, the test positivity rate is bound to increase,” he says.

Prof Rajesh Kumar, former head of the department of community medicine and school of public health at the PGIMER, says the states that conduct more tests are bound to report lower positivity rate.

“Chandigarh is religiously following the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines. However, its neighbouring districts are also regularly testing frontline workers, who may be more susceptible to contract the infection but have not tested positive in large numbers,” he says.

UT health secretary Arun Kumar Gupta says: “Many states have extended testing to certain categories of people, such as domestic air travellers and asymptomatic people, beyond the ICMR guidelines. Ideally, this should not have been done. Their positivity or confirmation rate is expected to be low.”