Home / Chandigarh / Amid lockdown, JKSLSA’s helpline a boon for senior citizens

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 18:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

The J&K State Legal Services Authority (JKSLSA) set up a helpline to redress the grievances of senior citizens of J&K and Ladakh on April 21.

Since the launch of the helpline under serve-the-seniors initiative, 110 calls have been received out of which 54 calls pertained to delivery of medicines, 37 groceries and nine for hospital visits.

A team of nodal officers comprising Naushad Ahmad Khan (9622283677) and Sandeep Kour (9419223000) for Jammu; Noor Mohammad (9419005744) and Tabasum Qadir Parray (7889835567) for Kashmir; and Spalzes Angmo (9419341131) and Tsewang Phuntsog (9419978757) for Ladakh had been constituted to facilitate the senior citizens.

