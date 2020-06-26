Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Amid MBBS fee hike row, students say they have not received any stipend this year

Amid MBBS fee hike row, students say they have not received any stipend this year

Around 370 students are owed arrears of Rs 66,000 each

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:20 IST

By Harmandeep Singh, Hindustan Times/Patiala

(Representative Image)

At the time when the state has government has increased the MBBS fee by 80%, students say the government had neglected to pay them stipend this year.

Students said that around 370 aspiring doctors, who have been working round-the-clock at government hospitals of state in wake of the pandemic had not been paid stipend this year.

“We have been waiting for our stipend for the past six months. Of the three government medical colleges, only students at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, have received their stipend,” said a student of Government Medical College (GMC), Patiala.

Around 220 students at GMC, Patiala, and 150 students at GMC, Amritsar, are interning at the hospitals. Each student is due to receive Rs 66,000.



Before May, MBBS interns had been receiving a stipend of Rs 9,000 a month, which was increased to Rs 15,000 per month.

An MBBS student, who studies at GMC Patiala and is pursuing an internship at Government Rajindra College, said, “On one hand, the government has hiked the MBBS fee, on the other hand it has forgotten to pay us our stipend.”

An intern at GMC, Amritsar, said, “We have requested college authorities to release our stipends repeatedly but to no avail. We are risking our lives everyday in this grim situation but our efforts have gone unnoticed.”

Calls and messages to Patiala medical college principal Dr Harjinder Singh went unanswered.

Medical education minister OP Soni said, “Nobody from the department informed me of this. I well speak to the officials concerned immediately.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

New world record set for single lightning flash stretching over 700 kms
Jun 26, 2020 18:44 IST
Jalaram Ram Roti Bhandar Trust is bringing succour to the needy in Mumbai
Jun 26, 2020 18:43 IST
Haryana to hire 699 jail warders for a year on contract
Jun 26, 2020 18:41 IST
Michel Platini now a formal suspect in Swiss case
Jun 26, 2020 18:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.