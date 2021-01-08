Amid protests, CHB razes illegal constructions in Chandigarh’s Indira Colony

Sections
Unauthorised constructions in two houses and fresh illegal constructions including stairs and overhanging eaves/roofs projecting on public land were razed

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 05:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A man walks past a partly demolished building at Indira Colony in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Amid protests by local BJP leaders and residents, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Thursday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Indira Colony here.

“In both the cases, challans to stop further construction and remove fresh violations were issued in March and October. But these were not complied with by the allottees. In the circumstances, the demolition exercise was carried out. CHB is computing the cost of demolitions, which will be recovered from the allottees, and in case of non-payment, their allotment is liable to be cancelled,” said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB.

Earlier in the day, when the CHB accompanied by the police came to undertake the drive, they were confronted by BJP leaders including state general secretary Rambir Bhatti and councillor Vinod Aggarwal. The leaders and party workers were detained by the police and later released after the drive was completed.

Later, BJP leaders including Bhatti, deputy mayor Jagtar Singh Jagga, councillors Shakti Prakash Devshalli and Aggarwal started an indefinite protest outside CHB office, Sector 9, demanding that all notices sent to CHB allottees for violations should be withdrawn immediately.

Bhatti said, “For some time now, CHB has been undertaking such drives on its whims and fancies. It is demolishing people’s houses in such cold weather. We will continue with our protest outside the CHB office till it doesn’t stop harassing people.”

