Home / Chandigarh / Amid rising Covid cases, Ludhiana MC restarts sanitisation drives

Eighteen jetting machines were flagged off from the circuit house

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

MC workers sanitising the Maya Nagar area in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

In view of the increasing Covid-19 cases, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) restarted sanitisation drives in the city on Monday.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal flagged off 18 jetting machines from the circuit house on Monday. Four machines were deputed to Zone A, five to Zone B, four to Zone C and five to Zone D.

The mayor said, “This is the fifth time that sanitisation drives have commenced in the city. The whole city, including markets and main roads, will be covered under the drive. The MC will be using around 80,000 litres of sodium hypochlorite. For disinfecting internal areas, handy backpack machines are being provided to councillors.”

Sabharwal said,”Joint commissioner Swati Tiwana has been deputed as the nodal officer for the project and I will also be inspect the work on a regular basis.”



The MC had earlier initiated sanitisation drives in March but the drives were stopped in mid-May. Residentshad slammed the MC for halting the drives.

