Amid spiraling Covid toll, health ministry team to visit Jammu

Amid the spiraling Covid death toll across Jammu and Kashmir, a team of senior doctors and experts from Union health ministry will shortly visit the UT to manage the surge in cases.

“The Centre has deputed a team of senior doctors and experts to J&K. The team will help local experts with patient management, treatment protocols, oxygen availability and other medical issues to help manage surge in COVID positive cases particularly in Jammu,” said a government spokesperson. Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that he had taken up the matter with health ministry.

“Have taken up with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs ( MHA),the issue of alarming #COVID situation in #Jammu. A special team of union Health Ministry is being immediately deputed to visit #Jammu and assist the UT Government. Also spoken to LG Sh Manoj Sinha regarding this,” (sic) he tweeted

Jammu’s recovery rate dropped from 61% to nearly 32% during the last 15 days, the death toll has also doubled in the same period. On August 31, the total positive cases in Jammu were 3,288, of which 2,035 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals. The recovery rate on August 31 was over 61% with a death toll 44.

On September 14, the of positive cases jumped to 8744, of which 5,855 were active cases of which 2,797 people recovered, and the recovery rate dropped to nearly 32%.

Patient care takes a hit

Amid the raging Covid pandemic, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) of Jammu, the major referral hospital in Jammu region, has become a battlefield for the senior doctors with patient care taking a severe hit. Peeved over indiscipline and chaos, the principal Dr Nasib Chand Digra, opted for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) on Sunday evening.

Netizens also alleged maltreatment at GMCH. Reetika Wali, who lost her father Ashok Kumar Wali on September 11, posted her experience on Facebook.

“My father who had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease but did not test positive till his last breath was not put on ventilator for three hours,” she told HT over phone. She said oxygen was a luxury at GMCH and her 58-year-old father’s body was kept on the road for half-an-hour.

“Though he was declared Covid positive, which he was not, the hospital staff didn’t follow the Covid protocol and covered his body with a ‘malmal’ cloth. We kept asking them to maintain the dignity of the deceased,” she said.

Another woman, Ashima Kaul, said no hospital in Jammu hospitalised her father, whose condition was constantly deteriorating. “The situation in GMC Jammu is alarming. The health care system has collapsed completely. People have started hoarded oxygen also. There is an oxygen plant in Bari Brahmana from where I got a cylinder for my father,” she said.