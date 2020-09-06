Amid surge in cases, Centre forms high-level team for Covid management in Chandigarh

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the health ministry on Sunday constituted a high-level team of medical experts in Chandigarh to assist them in strengthening public health measures for containment, surveillance, testing and clinical management of Covid-19 patients, with the aim to reduce mortality.

The development comes two days after the senior ministry officials had expressed concern over the sharp increase in the Covid-19 cases in the city.

Keeping a tab of activities undertaken in the city to thwart the spread of the virus, the team will submit, on a daily basis, a report to the ministry of health. The regional director under the health ministry will coordinate with the UT health department for the visit of the team.

The team comprises Dr PVN Laxmi, professor community medicine, PGIMER, Chandigarh and Dr Sahil Goel, deputy director, NCDC. It will provide “extended guidance in managing Covid”, the health ministry said in a statement.

The UT has 2,250 active cases whereas its cumulative cases stand at 5,763. Its positivity rate stands at 11.99%, one of the highest in the country.

Team’s mandate

The team has been tasked to assist the UT in strengthening public health measures for containment, surveillance, testing, and efficient clinical management of Covid-19 patients with the aim to reduce mortality. They will also guide the UT in effectively addressing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

The team members will visit areas reporting a high number of cases including the containment zones and health facilities therein. They will review containment and surveillance, infection prevention, and control practices, testing and status of health facilities for Covid-19.

Before concluding their visit, the teams will meet the UT health secretary, and submit a report of their observations and suggestions with a copy to the ministry of health. It will bring to the notice of ministry any issue of urgent importance.

The UT has been advised to proactively undertake comprehensive measures to break the chain of transmission of the virus and lower mortality, such that it eventually dips below 1%.

The team is expected to start its work on Monday. It will meet all the stakeholders and visit different health facilities, said a senior UT official.