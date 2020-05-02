Sections
AMRITSAR: 9kg heroin seized near Pak border in 2 ops, three held

Two smugglers nabbed after encounter with STF in Amritsar; one injured in firing

Updated: May 02, 2020 22:43 IST

By Hindustan Times, Amritsar, Hindustan Times Amritsar

The special task force (STF) of Punjab Police has recovered around 9 kg heroin with the arrest of three persons in two separate operations carried out near India-Pakistan border in the district.

The first operation was launched with the help of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday in which 6.7 kg heroin was seized, which was kept hidden in a field across the barbed fence at the border.

In the second operation, the STF recovered 2kg heroin from the possession of two drug smugglers, who were arrested on Friday night after an encounter in which one of the accused received a bullet injury.

Addressing a press conference, assistant inspector general (AIG) of STF, border range, Rashpal Singh, said, “We had a tip-off that a consignment of heroin was smuggled from Pakistan recently, which was kept hidden in a field situated across the barbed fence at Shahpur village. A case in this regard was registered on Thursday and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vavinder Mahajan started probing the case. The DSP found that one Karam Singh, alias Golu, of Karimpura village was roped in to clear the consignment.”



He said Golu was arrested on Friday and at his instance, 6.7 kg heroin was recovered from across the fence. The heroin was kept hidden in a tractor’s drawbar.

Giving details about the second operation, the AGI said, “We had another tip-off that Gurinder Singh of Jajeani village in Majitha subdivision and Sandeep Singh of Kot Dharam Chand village of Tarn Taran were on their way to smuggle heroin in Ajnala on a Mohindra Scorpio. Immediately, a police team set up a naka at Gujjarpura village.”

He said, “The accused came after some time, broke the naka and fled. Our team chased the accused and opened fire to deflate the SUV’s tyres. After a 25-minute chase, the accused were arrested near Chak Mishri Khan village. One of them received a bullet injury on his leg during the firing. During the SUV’s search, 2 kg heroin was seized.”

The AIG said the further investigation was on to track down the other accomplices of the accused arrested in the two operations.

