Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Amritsar Civil Hospital senior medical officer dies of Covid-19

Amritsar Civil Hospital senior medical officer dies of Covid-19

Dr Arun Sharma tested positive on August 18. “It’s sad to lose such a brilliant and committed doctor,” tweets CM Amarinder Singh

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Dr Arun Sharma, senior medical officer of Amritsar Civil Hospital. (HT Photo)

Dr Arun Sharma, the senior medical officer (SMO) of Amritsar Civil Hospital, who featured in a viral video recently with a positive message on beating Covid-19 bravely, died on Sunday at a private hospital from the disease and underlying comorbidities.

The 54-year-old doctor tested positive on August 18.

“Besides Covid-19, Dr Arun Sharma was suffering from heart ailments. Also, the virus had attacked his lungs. He was put on ventilator on Saturday but the doctors couldn’t save him despite best efforts. He passed away on Sunday morning”, said Dr Navdeep Singh, Amritsar civil surgeon.

CM condoles death



Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab chief minister, condoled Dr Sharma’s death.



“Saddened to lose one of our hardworking Corona warrior Dr Arun who was SMO in charge Civil Hospital, Amritsar. He passed away this morning of heart attack and was also Covid-19 positive. It’s sad to lose such a brilliant and committed doctor. Heartfelt condolences to his family,” the CM tweeted

The viral video had shown Dr Sharma attempting to dance while sitting in bed at the hospital’s emergency ward with oxygen support attached. “ We can fight the battle against Covid-19 only with bravery,” he had said.

Dr Sharma, who completed an MD transfusion from Amritsar Medical College and also remained SMO at Fatehgarh Churian, played a key role in setting up the blood bank here.

Health minister attends cremation

Balbir Singh Sidhu, state health and family welfare minister, attended Dr Sharma’s cremation on Sunday.

Calling him a true Corona Warrior, Sidhu said, an “Intensivist from PGI was guiding his clinical management and the state was preparing for him to be airlifted to PGI or Medanta Hospital for further treatment. He was a brilliant and diligent officer of the health department and was enthusiastically battling against Covid-19 in the front line since March.”

OP Soni, Punjab medical education and research minister and others from the city, including Gurjit Singh Aujla, member of Parliament; Gurpreet Singh, deputy commissioner; Sukhchain Singh Gill, police commissioner; Komal Mittal, municipal corporation commissioner and Himanshu Agarwal, additional deputy commissioner, also attended the funeral.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cardio vascular scientist, holder of cricket records too
Aug 30, 2020 16:47 IST
Pak national arrested in UP’s Noida for violation of visa norms
Aug 30, 2020 16:39 IST
Singer Renu Nagar is out of danger, confirms her brother Akash
Aug 30, 2020 16:37 IST
‘Back to Hogwarts’: Online classes await Potterheads
Aug 30, 2020 16:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.