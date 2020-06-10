Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Amritsar civil surgeon seeks action against private labs over ‘false’ Covid reports

Amritsar civil surgeon seeks action against private labs over ‘false’ Covid reports

Five Amritsar residents, including a pregnant woman, who were first tested positive for the coronavirus by the private labs, were later found negative by the GMC’s viral research and diagnostic laboratory (VRDL)

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 22:53 IST

By Mandeep Kaur Narula, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Amritsar civil surgeon on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Punjab health department demanding action against city-based private laboratories after their Covid-19 test reports were found contradicting the results of Government Medical College (GMC).

Five Amritsar residents, including a pregnant woman, who were first tested positive for the coronavirus by the private labs, were later found negative by the GMC’s viral research and diagnostic laboratory (VRDL).

Civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said, “Recently, 18 residents of the district were tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tuli Diagnostic Centre, and the Bhasin Pathology Lab. As per protocol, the patients were immediately isolated at GMCH. The hospital authorities took their swab samples for re-testing. Of the 18, five tested negative at the GMC lab. This led to a lot of confusion and swab samples of these patients were tested again the next day only to find that the reports of the private labs were wrong. Four reports came from Tuli Diagnostic Centre and one from Bhasin Pathology Lab,” he added.

REPORTS DECLARED AS PER SAMPLES: LAB OWNER



Dr Rohan Tuli, owner of the Tuli Diagnostic Centre, said, “We had received the swab samples from a private hospital and test reports were declared positive accordingly. We have conducted many tests in the past days and all the results have been found matching with those of the GMC. Our lab is approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).”



“We are ready to submit our reports to the health department, if needed,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NLU arranges train to ferry over 1,600 migrants home
Jun 10, 2020 23:28 IST
Our message about biodiversity could have not come at a better time: Shaan
Jun 10, 2020 23:28 IST
Political workers in J-K face fear, uncertainty following sarpanch’s murder
Jun 10, 2020 23:27 IST
Loss of smell, taste may be added to Covid test criteria
Jun 10, 2020 23:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.