Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Amritsar’s Covid-19 doubling rate at 27 days, 10 deaths reported in five days

Amritsar’s Covid-19 doubling rate at 27 days, 10 deaths reported in five days

It took 58 days for the district to report 305 cases and 27 days for the cases to double to 613

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 16:52 IST

By Mandeep Kaur Narula, Hindustan Times/Amritsar

A health worker collecting a nasal swab sample from a woman, to test for the coronavirus disease, at the Civil Hospital in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Covid-19 cases in Amritsar, the worst hit district in Punjab, have doubled over the last 27 days with the number of cases jumping from 305 to 613.

The first Covid-19 case was reported in the district on March 21 after a UK-returned man tested positive for the deadly infection. The district, which falls under the red-zone, took 58 days (till May 18) to report 305 cases, of which 263 patients had returned from Takht Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra.

However, soon after relaxations were imposed community transmission (where a patient has no travel history and has not come in direct contact of any infected person) commenced and Covid-19 cases doubled from 305 to 613 in 27 days (till June 14).

Of the 613 Covid-19 patients in the district, 418 have recovered and 21 have succumbed to the disease.



17 DEATHS IN 27 DAYS

While Covid-19 cases are rising in the district, there has been a corresponding decrease in recovery rate.

As many as 295 of 305 people were discharged from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, till May 18 while 418 of 613 patients have been discharged till June 14.

Amritsar has reported 17 Covid-19 deaths in 27 days, of which 10 deaths were reported in the last five days.

ACTIVE SURVEILLANCE IN PLACE: ADC

When asked about the steadily increasing cases in Amritsar, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Himanshu Aggarwal said, “Most of the cases are being reported through flu corners and many are close contacts of Covid-19 patients. The health department and district administration is actively surveilling the district and trying to contain the contagion. At least 1,000 samples from the district are tested at GMC Amritsar daily.”

“We have already announced the first containment zone in the district and a survey is under process to identify other potential containment zones,” ADC Aggarwal said, adding that people were advised to maintain social distancing and wear face masks to avoid infection.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kitty pleads and begs human to let it go… from taking a bath. Watch
Jun 15, 2020 17:48 IST
Woman drowns two kids after quarrel with drunken husband in Telangana: Cops
Jun 15, 2020 17:43 IST
CBI alerts states against methanol-laced fake sanitisers amid Covid crisis
Jun 15, 2020 17:47 IST
Won’t force Class 10, 12 students to appear for exams: CISCE to Bombay HC
Jun 15, 2020 17:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.