Home / Chandigarh / Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev University starts webinar series on mgmt innovations

The aim is to envisage how innovation and digitisation will be the new mantra for a prospective business as the Indian economy and industry will come to terms with a new reality defined by uncertainty in the post-Covid-19 scenario

Updated: May 06, 2020 22:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The University Business School (UBS) of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, has initiated a webinar series on management innovation. Going along with this theme, the UBS organised its first series on Tuesday titled ‘Webinar 1.0’ on the topic ‘Career opportunities in the post-Covid-19 era with special focus on start-ups’. The aim is to envisage how innovation and digitisation will be the new mantra for a prospective business as the Indian economy and industry will come to terms with a new reality defined by uncertainty in the post-Covid-19 scenario.

Over 250 participants including students, faculty, GNDU alumni, and professionals from across country registered for the online interaction.

Director of the series, Dr Jasveen Kaur, who is also the chairperson and head of the department, set pace for the webinar by highlighting the necessity of innovative platforms for academic learning and skill enhancement. She introduced a plethora of subject matter experts across fields of entrepreneurship to the participants.

The keynote speakers included Cheema Boilers Ltd MD Harjinder Singh Cheema, STPI- Mohali centre head Ajay P Shrivastava, PUMPKART CEO KS Bhatia, and start-ups mentor and trainer Ashish Khare. They outlined the current state of many sectors due to the pandemic and its impact on career opportunities in the post-Covid-19 world.



They opined that the post-Covid-19 era will be an opportunistic time for start-ups because of the likely shift in production from China to our country.

