Amritsar youth shot dead 9 days before marriage, two booked

A 22-year-old youth, slated to get married on June 15, was shot dead allegedly by two persons in the Haripura area of Amritsar city on Saturday night.

The deceased is Suraj Kumar of Haripura while the accused were identified as Shambu and Chandan, both in their twenties, of the same locality.

A case was registered against the two under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, police said.

The incident took place around 10pm when Suraj was standing outside his house.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-law and order) Jagmohan Singh said the accused are likely to have committed the crime at the behest of a woman relative of the victim who lives in their neighbourhood.

“The victim’s family said the woman nursed a grudge against him over an issue. Our investigation is on and we will soon ascertain the exact cause of the attack,” he said.

“According to the victim’s father, the woman was into selling drugs, which his son used to oppose. Also, he stopped the accused from meeting her,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP-central) Sukhjinder Singh said.

“The accused came in a Hyundai Verna car armed with pistols. They started firing at my brother. Two of the bullets hit him. We took him to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead,” said Badal Kumar, the victim’s younger brother.

Gate Hakima station house officer (SHO) Sukhbir Singh said according to the eyewitnesses the accused fired five to six rounds. “The victim’s body was handed over to the family after conducting the post-mortem on it. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused,” he said.