Amshipora encounter: Have lost 3 nephews, want guilty to be punished, says victims’ uncle

The army found evidence that its troops violated its powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act during an encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian district in which three men were killed in July this year, the families of the three Gujjar men have demanded severe punishment for the guilty.

The three young men hailed from Rajouri district. The family has also demanded that the ‘source’ who branded the three young men as terrorists to the army for ‘rewards and awards’ be exposed. The three men had been missing since July 17.

Lal Hussain, uncle of Imtiyaz Ahmad, Abrar Ahmad and Ibrar Mohammad, said “ We have lost three young men. I demand that those involved in the fake encounter and the contact who branded my nephews as terrorists and passed on the information security forces be punished under the law of the land.”

The three young men aged 21, 26 and 18 years had left Rajouri and reached Shopian via Mughal Road on July 2 and July 17 to work as labourers and had gone missing thereafter. On July 18, the army claimed it had killed three unidentified terrorists in Amshipora of Shopian.

On August 14, a police team from Shopian collected DNA samples of three families in Rajouri to match them with those of three young men. Lal Hussain has been claiming that his nephews were innocent Gujjar boys, who had gone to Shopian to work as labourers and that they had nothing to do with terrorism.

The army on Friday said, “The inquiry ordered by the army authorities into operation Amshipora has concluded. The inquiry has brought out certain prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and the do’s and don’ts of the chief of army Ssaff (COAS) as approved by the Hon’ble Supreme Court have been contravened. Consequently, the competent disciplinary authority has been directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found prima-facie answerable”.

“The evidence collected by the inquiry has prima-facie indicated that the three unidentified terrorists killed in Op Amshipora were Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Ibrar, who hailed from Rajouri. Their DNA report is awaited. Their involvement with terrorism or related activities is under investigation by the police”, it added.

“Indian Army is committed to ethical conduct of operations. Further updates on the case will be given periodically without affecting due process of the law of the land,” read the army statement.