Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari asks officials to keep plan ready to avoid floods

He asked officials to strengthen embankments of the Sutlej river in high flood zone areas and set up relief camps in a way such that medicines, food and relief materials can be provided expeditiously

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 22:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari (HT FILE)

Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament, Manish Tewari, directed officials to keep a plan ready so that floods faced by Rupnagar district last year can be avoided this time .

Tewari was presiding over a meeting on Tuesday to review the plan for prevention of possible floods in the district during the monsoon season.

He said certain problems had arisen last year due to lack of flood boats during the rescue operations.

He asked officials to strengthen embankments of the Sutlej river in high flood zone areas and set up relief camps in a way such that medicines, food and relief materials can be provided expeditiously.



He added that dams of the villages which were in greater danger due to rising water levels should be strengthened.

Tewari said that in case of any problem regarding strengthening of dams in low flood areas, appropriate arrangements should be made in advance by meeting sarpanches of the villages concerned in collaboration with villagers so they know how to avoid damage caused by floods.

He told officials to coordinate with NDRF in advance so that there are no problems in handling the situation.

The MP said that a suitable plan for channelising rivers should be prepared. He added that special care should be taken to ensure cleanliness of rivers flowing out of the Sutlej so they can be used for drainage if required.

Rupnagar deputy commissioner Sonali Giri and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Swapan Sharma also attended the meeting.

