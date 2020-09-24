Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Anganwadi workers oppose pre-primary students enroling in govt schools in Ludhiana

Anganwadi workers oppose pre-primary students enroling in govt schools in Ludhiana

The workers said the state government has hired teachers for pre-primary students in government schools, which will adversely affect enrolments at the centres

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Subhash Rani, general secretary of the Punjab Anganwadi Mulazam Union, submitting a memorandum to the district programme officer in Shimlapuri, Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Over 100 anganwadi workers protested against the state government near the child development project office in Shimlapuri on Thursday over pre-primary classes coming up in government schools and enrolling students between the age of three to six years, which has reduced the number of students at anganwadi centres.

The workers said the state government has hired teachers for pre-primary students in government schools, which will adversely affect enrolments at the centres.

The workers protested for one hour and burnt an effigy of the state government. Then, they submitted a memorandum to the district programme officer.

Subhash Rani, general secretary of Punjab Anganwadi Mulazam Union, said, “We want that the state government ask the education department to not enrol students of pre-primary classes and send them to anganwadi centres. The centres are involving students in various activities and providing cooked food to them. During the pandemic also, the workers and helpers worked as Covid warriors and delivered food to the childrens’ home.”

“If the government hires teachers for pre-primary students, then who will enrol their children in anganwadi centers. The state government has given its nod to this decision in a recent cabinet meeting which is not in favour of anganwadi workers and helpers. To protest this decision, anganwadi workers will gherao the residence of Punjab social security, women and child development minister Aruna Chaudhary on October 2.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
Sep 24, 2020 23:23 IST
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Sep 24, 2020 21:24 IST
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Sep 24, 2020 20:17 IST
Deepika to appear before NCB on September 26, Rakul to be questioned today
Sep 25, 2020 00:36 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 25, 2020 02:15 IST
Delhiwale: Simply sooji, and yet
Sep 25, 2020 02:10 IST
Harley-Davidson exits India, shuts production
Sep 25, 2020 02:05 IST
In conversations with PM Modi, fitness icons push for healthy India
Sep 25, 2020 02:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.