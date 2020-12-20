Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Anil Vij still in ICU, making steady progress: Hospital authorities

Anil Vij still in ICU, making steady progress: Hospital authorities

Dr AK Dubey, medical superintendent of Medanta, said the blood reports of Vij, 67, are also showing an improving trend

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 20:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Anil Vij (HT File)

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij, who has been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, is better and making steady progress, the hospital said in a bulletin.

Dr AK Dubey, medical superintendent of Medanta, said though the home minister is still in the ICU on oxygen support, his oxygen requirement has reduced and he has no fever. The blood reports of Vij, 67, are also showing an improving trend, he said. “Overall, the doctors are satisfied with his progress,” an official spokesperson of Haryana government, quoting the medical bulletin, said.

On Saturday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had gone to the hospital to meet and enquire about the home minister’s health. The doctors examined Vij on Sunday and Dr Anand Jaiswal, senior director, respiratory and sleep medicine, Medanta, also joined the team of doctors on Sunday, Dr Dubey said.

Vij had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 5 after which he was admitted to a government hospital at Ambala. However, he was shifted to Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) and from there he was further referred to Medanta hospital in Gurugram due to infection in his lungs.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
by HT Correspondent
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode
by HT Correspondent
Bengal’s next CM won’t be an ‘outsider’, says Amit Shah
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Kisan Diwas on Dec 23, toll collection to be halted in Haryana from Dec 25: Farmers intensify stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

latest news

Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
by HT Correspondent
Seema wishes Sohail on birthday with photos featuring sons Nirvan and Yohan
by HT Entertainment Desk
Warden among six booked after 27gm opium, mobilephone found in Ambala jail
by HT Correspondent
Jal Adhikar rally: Khattar says agitating farmers should also demand construction of Satluj-Yamuna Link
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.