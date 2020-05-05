Animal lovers come to the rescue of Shimla’s stray dogs amid lockdown

The shutting down of eateries and dhabas has left Shimla’s stray animals in the lurch with a majority of street dogs losing their sole source of food. However, thanks to animal lovers who decided to do their bit as street dogs in most parts of the city are now being adopted.

Stray dogs wandering in search of food had raised serious concern for the municipal corporation in Shimla town. This encouraged the residents to adopt more street dogs.

Shimla rural legislator Vikramaditya Singh, son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh joined the list as he adopted two stray dogs. Shimla Beopar Mandal has adopted 70 dogs roaming on Mall Road and Lower Bazaar under the community adopting scheme. “In this difficult time, it is the duty of every citizen to take care of stray dogs. We are also encouraging traders to adopt more stray dogs” said Shimla Beopar Mandal President Inderjit Singh.

In the wake of an increasing population of stray dogs, Shimla MC had launched “Street Dog Adoption and Management Programme”, offering incentives such as garbage collection fee and parking fee exemption to those who would adopt a dog from the street.

So far nearly 155 dogs have been adopted in Shimla town. The programme was conceived by MC commissioner Pankaj Rai who got the cue from his visit to the United States last year.

“We will keep appealing the residents and MC councilors to adopt more and more street dogs, “ said Neeraj Mohan, Veterinary Public Health Officer.

According to MC estimates, there are around 2,000 stray dogs within the municipal limits of Shimla.

Rohit Jamwal, director of elementary education adopted six stray dogs. Jamwal himself has remained a municipal commissioner.

To make the scheme foolproof, those who adopt a stray dog will also have to ensure that the dogs are given adequate medical care, support and life conditions. If found lacking on any of the fronts, they would be slapped with a fine.