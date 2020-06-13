Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Animals in focus during Covid-19 webinar at Panjab University

Animals in focus during Covid-19 webinar at Panjab University

Renowned epidemiologist Dr Omesh Kumar Bharti said it is a zoonotic virus that lives inside animals, but it does not cause disease to them.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 19:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Representational photo

A webinar on Covid-19 and its relation with animals was organised by the Panjab University (PU) hostels here on Saturday.

The online session was conducted by the various hostel wardens under the theme ‘Covid-19 and animals: Myth debunked with facts’. It saw more than 110 participants.

Throwing light on the topic, epidemiologist and Padma Shri awardee Dr Omesh Kumar Bharti said, “It is true that coronavirus is a zoonotic virus that lives inside animals, but it does not cause disease to them. It afflicts humans when transmitted through unsanitary means, so sanitisation is the prerequisite.”

“Not all bats harbour the virus. The take-home message is that nature harbours several pathogens and if we disturb the environmental balance, pathogens are going to take an advantage of it and we will see many more pandemics,” he cautioned.



In his address, PU vice-chancellor Professor Raj Kumar ensured the students that all the decisions regarding exams would be made keeping in view their welfare and safety.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two arrested for snatching chain of bizman Motilal Oswal’s wife
Jun 13, 2020 20:01 IST
Expats upset as Kerala insists covid-free certificate for chartered flights
Jun 13, 2020 19:56 IST
Reconsider reopening of Panjab University, teachers urge V-C
Jun 13, 2020 19:53 IST
Non-covid patients in J&K must get proper medical facilities: Bukhari
Jun 13, 2020 19:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.