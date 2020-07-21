Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Another plea in HC challenging social media gag in Haryana

Another plea in HC challenging social media gag in Haryana

The fresh petition has been filed by Samachar Express Broadcasting News Private Ltd, a Karnal-based social media news portal, challenging the July 10 order of the local administration.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday issued notice to Haryana government on second plea filed challenging social media gag issued in different districts of Haryana.

Earlier, a Sonepat administration order on banning social media news portals was challenged. The fresh petition has been filed by Samachar Express Broadcasting News Private Ltd, a Karnal-based social media news portal, challenging the July 10 order of the local administration.

The court was told that a blanket ban on use of social media platform for circulation of news has been notified, ostensibly to prevent circulating incorrect or undesirable news or information concerning the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. “But it is violative of the Citizens Fundamental Right to Freedom of Expression. If the purpose behind passing of the impugned order had been to restrict circulation of fake, incorrect or otherwise undesirable news pertaining to the pandemic, the same could have been specified in the operative portion,” the court was told, adding that but an absolute bar has been imposed on any kind of news, even if not related to Covid-19 pandemic directly or indirectly.

The court has issued notice for August 14 while allowing the petitioner firm to use the social media platform for disseminating information concerning any general developments. But on Covid-19, it said, information should be based on what is provided by the government.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

War of words between SMHS doctors, patients in Srinagar
Jul 21, 2020 00:30 IST
Another plea in HC challenging social media gag in Haryana
Jul 21, 2020 00:29 IST
CAG dismisses principal director
Jul 21, 2020 00:28 IST
MP to impose 2 day lockdown every week in districts with high Covid-19 incidence
Jul 21, 2020 00:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.