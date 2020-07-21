Another plea in HC challenging social media gag in Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday issued notice to Haryana government on second plea filed challenging social media gag issued in different districts of Haryana.

Earlier, a Sonepat administration order on banning social media news portals was challenged. The fresh petition has been filed by Samachar Express Broadcasting News Private Ltd, a Karnal-based social media news portal, challenging the July 10 order of the local administration.

The court was told that a blanket ban on use of social media platform for circulation of news has been notified, ostensibly to prevent circulating incorrect or undesirable news or information concerning the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. “But it is violative of the Citizens Fundamental Right to Freedom of Expression. If the purpose behind passing of the impugned order had been to restrict circulation of fake, incorrect or otherwise undesirable news pertaining to the pandemic, the same could have been specified in the operative portion,” the court was told, adding that but an absolute bar has been imposed on any kind of news, even if not related to Covid-19 pandemic directly or indirectly.

The court has issued notice for August 14 while allowing the petitioner firm to use the social media platform for disseminating information concerning any general developments. But on Covid-19, it said, information should be based on what is provided by the government.