Another record spike: 25 deaths, 568 new Covid infections in Punjab

In yet another single-day spike, Punjab on Wednesday reported 25 deaths and 568 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s positive patients’ count to 14,946 and death toll to 361.

According to the state government’s bulletin, Jalandhar reported 10 deaths, followed by nine in Ludhiana, three in Amritsar, two in Gurdaspur, and one in Patiala.

CONG’S SAMANA MLA TESTS POSITIVE

Senior Congress leader and MLA from Samrala Amrik Singh Dhillon tested positive for Covid-19 in the rapid antigen test, while his RT PCR report is still awaited, said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga. Besides, nine people died and 60 tested positive for the virus in Ludhiana district. Of the positive patients, 53 re from Ludhiana and seven are from other states/district.

DCP AMONG 75 TEST POSITIVE IN AMRITSAR

Three more Covid-19 patients—two from Amritsar and one from Gurdaspur—succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, health officials said. Besides, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-law and order of Amritsar city), Jagmohan Singh, and 74 others tested positive in the district.

Also on Wednesday, 33 more people were found infected of Covid-19 in Gurdaspur district and 18 others in Tarn Taran district.

Forty-seven people tested positive and three deaths were reported in Jalandhar district on Wednesday, as per the field reports. Six people tested positive in Kapurthala.

Patiala district reported one death and 84 positive cases. Of the positive cases, 38 are from Patiala city, 14 from Nabha, six from Rajpura, five from Patran, two from Samana, one from Sanaur and 18 from different villages across the district.

63 FRESH CASES IN BATHINDA

Bathinda reported 63 fresh cases, Muktsar eight and Ferozepur two.

Thirty-one people contracted the infection in Sangrur. Of these, seven each are from Sangrur and Dhuri, four each from Moonak, Bhawanigarh and Malerkotla, three from Sunam and one each from Amargarh and Kauhrian blocks.

Meanwhile, Mohali reported 27 fresh infections. These include a police constable and two Punjab School Education Board officials.