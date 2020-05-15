Sections
Another special train brings back stranded Himachal residents from Goa

Teams of volunteers were deployed at the station for screening and distribution of food packets

Updated: May 15, 2020 18:35 IST

By Naresh K Thakur, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

A Shramik special train ferrying 1,473 residents of Himachal Pradesh who were stranded in Goa reached the Una railway station on Friday morning.

The 24-coach train departed from Goa on Wednesday and was scheduled to reach Una at 3:00am on Friday. However, it was delayed by around 4 hours and arrived instead at 7:00am.

Among the returnees, 406 people were from Mandi; 397 from Kullu; 317 from Kinnaur; 129 from Chamba; 77 from Sirmaur; 52 from Hamirpur; 37 from Solan; 22 from Bilaspur and; 10 from Una, deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar said.

The teams deployed at the station welcomed the returnees by clapping. The passengers were made to deboard the train district-wise and were screened for Covid-19 symptoms.



They were also provided hand sanitisers, masks and food packets arranged by the district administration. Besides, teams of volunteers were deployed at the station for screening and distribution of food packets.

The DC said passengers were sent to their home districts in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses. All returnees will be placed under quarantine in their respective district and will be tested for Covid-19.

More than 400 people are still stranded in Goa as there was no space left to accommodate them in the train. They were ferried back to labour camps by the authorities in Goa and the railways may run another train to bring them back to their native state.

On Wednesday, a Shramik special train with around 700 Himachal residents had arrived in Una from Bengaluru. The Railways started running the special train from Goa and Karnataka to Una to facilitate the movement of stranded residents after chief minister Jai Ram Thakur made a request to Union railway minister Piyush Goyal last week.

