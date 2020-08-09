Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Another spurious liquor module busted, two arrested in Amritsar

Another spurious liquor module busted, two arrested in Amritsar

Their supplier, Raju, who hails from Sultanwind, is absconding

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Busting another spurious liquor module on Saturday, Punjab Police arrested Gurwinder Singh and Lovepreet Singh from Majithia. Their supplier, Raju, who hails from Sultanwind, is absconding.

In all, 160 litre of spurious alcohol, in four cans of capacity of 40 litre each, along with two empty drums of capacity of 200 litre each, two empty cans of capacity of 40 litre, and seven small pouches of 2-3 litre each, were seized from Gurwinder’s house, where the two accused were apprehended.

The arrests took place during an early morning raid on the basis of tip-off received by Majithia station house officer (SHO). A Majithia police party, led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mukhtiar Singh and ASI Nirmal Singh, conducted the raid, said Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta.

The DGP added that they are also in search of one Bikka, who had allegedly purchased liquor from the duo in this instance, and are also tracking nine others, identified as the duo’s regular buyers. They will all be arrested soon, said the DGP. The nine persons had been identified by Lovepreet as those who were regularly purchasing liquor from him.



Chemical examination of the seized liquor has revealed that it was spurious and completely unfit for human consumption. Its key chemicals were 1-propanal, iso-butanol, acetal, ethyl lactate and ethyl hexanoate, the DGP added. A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and Sections 61,1,14 of the Excise Act has been registered against Lovepreet Singh, Gurinder Singh and Raju.

State-wide raids continued as part of the crackdown with over 100 arrests and 146 cases registered over the past 24 hours.

The DGP said he had also directed district cops to collate a database of all individuals (transporters, drivers, workers etc) working at distilleries in their districts to ensure stricter vigilance. He also said that young direct PPS officers had been posted in Tarn Taran and Amritsar Rural for a more focused drive against illicit liquor and drugs.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Teen jumps off first floor to escape Covid care centre
Aug 09, 2020 00:50 IST
Mumbai school increases fees for Class 1; hike amounts to what parents paid previous year, claims trustee
Aug 09, 2020 00:49 IST
10 more succumb to virus in Ludhiana, toll 158
Aug 09, 2020 00:47 IST
Gyms open to tepid response in city
Aug 09, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.