Anti-begging drive in Ludhiana to start on Nov 11

With an aim to make Ludhiana a beggar-free city, the district administration and police commissionerate, Ludhiana, will be starting the “Beggar-free Ludhiana” drive in the city from November 11. Ashwani Kapoor, deputy commissioner of police (law and order), has been appointed the nodal officer of the drive.

A meeting in this regard was held at Bachat Bhawan here on Monday and attended by deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal and several other senior officials.

Sharma said that a 15-day notice has already been given to all beggars in the city and from November 11 onwards, strict action will be taken against those breaking the rules.

He said that 40 locations have been identified by the police where a large number of beggars can be seen. He added that the teams will rescue children involved in begging and rehabilitate them.

Besides, those running begging rackets will be put behind bars, the police chief said.

Appealing to residents to support the drive, the commissioner of police has asked them to refrain from giving alms or food to beggars and said this can result in strict penal action being taken against them.

A Whats App number (9115601159) has also been released where residents can alert the police about the location of beggars.

“We have chalked out a special plan to stop the problem. Beggars who have been living in the city for less than a year will be sent back to their native places. Those with disabilities will be shifted to shelter homes and minors will be shifted to child shelter homes. Others who are fit will be asked to earn their living by working,” Agrawal said.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga, DCP traffic Sukhpal Singh Brar, ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran, ACP command centre Mr Naveen Kumar and ACP traffic Gurdev Singh were also present on the occasion