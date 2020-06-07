Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Anti-smuggling wing destroys 25K litres of country-made liquor in Ludhiana

Anti-smuggling wing destroys 25K litres of country-made liquor in Ludhiana

An LPG gas cylinder and utensils used to prepare liquor were recovered from the spot

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 23:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Personnel of the anti-smuggling wing destroying illicit liquor on the banks of Sutlej river in Ludhiana on Sunday (HT PHOTO)

The anti-smuggling wing of the police commissionerate destroyed 25,000 litres of country-made illicit liquor recovered from the banks of the Sutlej near Razapur village on Saturday. The wing also recovered an LPG gas cylinder and utensils used to prepare liquor from the spot.

Inspector Yashpal Sharma, in-charge the wing said the police conducted a raid in the village following a tip-off that bootleggers had been brewing illicit liquor on the banks of the Sutlej, following which they conducted a raid.

He added the bootleggers managed to escape, but the police recovered the liquor. He added the police had also destroyed 11,500 litres of illicit liquor at Razapur village on Friday.

