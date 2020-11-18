Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Anurag Thakur blames Himachal officials for delay in setting up Central University campus

Anurag Thakur blames Himachal officials for delay in setting up Central University campus

Says the issue was hanging fire for 10 years due to the laid back attitude of state officials.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 00:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Dharamshala

Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur urged the chief minister to convene a meeting with the officials concerned and direct them to expedite the process. (HT File Photo )

Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday blamed state government officials for delay in setting up a permanent campus for the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP).

Addressing a public meeting at Kotla-Behad in Jaswan-Pragpur assembly segment of Kangra district, Thakur, in presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, said the issue was hanging fire for 10 years due to the laid back attitude of state officials.

He said the state government should inculcate a good work ethic among its officers. He urged the chief minister to convene a meeting with the officials and direct them to expedite the process. “If you issue an order right here and now, officials will work on it otherwise the matter will continue to hang fire,” he said. Meanwhile, the CM said Himachal had some of its best leaders and a from Delhi was working on the project and the Centre should cooperate in setting up the campus.

Earlier, the CM dedicated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth about ₹ 56 crore in Jaswan and Pragpur assembly constituencies. Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated a health institution level-III at Dadasiba , various road and drinking and water supply schemes. The CM laid foundation stones of Combined Office building at Dadasiba; 50-bedded hospital building, veterinary polyclinic building; Pharmacy College building at Rakkar, augmentation of water supply schemes and road projects.

Industries Minister and local MLA Bikram Singh said that the Jaswan-Paragpur area has seen unprecedented development under the BJP regime.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Narendra Modi dials Joe Biden, discusses shared concerns and priorities
Nov 18, 2020 00:39 IST
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
Nov 17, 2020 23:20 IST
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Nov 17, 2020 23:11 IST
Financially troubled startup helped power Trump campaign
Nov 18, 2020 00:19 IST

latest news

35-year-old man arrested for rape and murder of 5-year-old girl in Odisha
Nov 18, 2020 00:58 IST
Netflix India’s Friends post is about deadlines after Diwali break. Watch
Nov 18, 2020 01:03 IST
₹223-crore J&K loan scam: 2 more co-op society former officials named in chargesheet
Nov 18, 2020 00:50 IST
32 in fray for Phase-1 of DDC polls, panchayat bypolls in Kathua
Nov 18, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.