App to make wildlife rescue quicker launched in Chandigarh

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

For the rescue of wildlife entering human habitation or in distress, residents will now be able to approach the UT forest department through a mobile app.

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday launched the mobile-based application ‘Wildlife Rescue’ for monitoring of wildlife rescue, reporting and release of wildlife online. The app works on all Android smartphones.

“Through this app, timely dissemination of information to the authorities concerned is possible regarding injured and distressed wild animals in the city. The location of the incident can also be directly communicated, thereby making it easier and faster for the department to react to such calls,” said Debendra Dalai, UT chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden.

The link of the app is also available on the department’s website www.chandigarhforest.gov.in. “All orders/guidelines/rules related to wildlife rescue have been uploaded by the department for general perusal. People can click pictures of the wild animal in distress and can send the same to the rescue squad directly for immediate action,” Dalai said.

