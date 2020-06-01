Applicants to get driving licences on same day in Jalandhar

Sections
In the first phase, learners’ licences would be issued in 30 slots to the applicants, just 15 minutes after they apply for them on the same day at the driving track, provided all their documents are complete

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 02:15 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The district authorities are all set to release driving licences on the same day of application stating June 1.

Regional Transport Authority secretary (Jalandhar) Barjinder Singh said from June 1, the transport department would be resuming several services for the people, including issuing of learner’s licence, permanent driver’s licence, renewal and duplicate driving licences on the same day of application.

In the first phase, learners’ licences would be issued in 30 slots to the applicants, just 15 minutes after they apply for them on the same day at the driving track, provided all their documents are complete. For permanent licences, 20 slots would be kept, the official said adding that after the perusal of documents and test, licence would be issued to the applicant the same day between 3pm to 5pm.

The applicants can also avail the licence home delivery by paying the postal charges. Singh added that 30 slots have been kept for renewals/ duplicate licences.



