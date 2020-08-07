Sections
Applications invited for EWS seats in nine Chandigarh schools

The Google forms will be made available from August 10 onwards and can be filled till August 14.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The school-wise break up of seats vacant under the EWS quota in nine private unaided and recognised schools in Chandigarh.

The UT education department has put out a notice for 74 vacant seats under the economically weaker section (EWS) category in nine private unaided and recognised schools for entry-level classes.

As per the department, parents will have to fill Google forms for the schools closest to them. The Google forms will be made available from August 10 onwards and can be filled till August 14. The link will be uploaded on the department website http://chdeducation.gov.in/ and can also be accessed from the District Education Office in Sector 19. Documents including income/caste certificate will have to be uploaded online with the Google forms.

Parents can contact the schools between August 24 and August 26 to check the status of their wards’ admission.

