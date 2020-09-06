Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Arduous pilgrimage: 44-yr-old devout walks for 29 days to reach Vaishno Devi from UP

Arduous pilgrimage: 44-yr-old devout walks for 29 days to reach Vaishno Devi from UP

Gore Lal, of Mainpuri in UP, had embarked on the pilgrimage on August 5 and reached Katra on September 2

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:45 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times Jammu

44-year-old Gorey Lal from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. (HT Photo)

A 44-year-old devotee, who walked for 29 days and covered around 1,000km to pay his respects at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, was finally able to undertake the yatra on Saturday.

The man, who had not got himself registered as a pilgrim and did not have Covid certificate, was initially not allowed to visit the cave shrine nestled in the Trikuta hills.The devotee, Gore Lal, of Mainpuri in UP, had embarked on the pilgrimage on August 5 and reached Katra on September 2.

In the wake of the pandemic, the shrine board has capped the number of pilgrims allowed to undertake the journey per day and has also made online registration and a recent Covid-19 negative report a requisite for undertaking the journey.

Lal sought help from a local shopkeeper, who informed the deputy commissioner of his plight.



Reasi district commissioner (DC) Indu Kanwal Chib said, “This man, a staunch devotee of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, walked all the way from UP to reach Katra. He had to be quarantined for a few days, after which a Covid-19 test was conducted. Once he tested negative, he was allowed to proceed for the darshan.”

Lal has reached Ardhkuwari. The DC clarified that concessions were only made in this case because the man had undertaken a 29-day journey. She said, “We cannot allow unregistered people to visit the shrine. Though, I am a stickler for rules, I relented in this case because the man walked for almost a month to reach here,” she said.

Now, 500 pilgrims from outside J&K can visit shrine each day

With the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi yatra picking up pace, the administration has now increased the number of pilgrims from outside J&K allowed to visit the shrine to 500 per day. A total of 2,000 pilgrims can visit the cave shrine per day.

The shrine re-opened on august 16 after a gap of five months. Shrine board CEO Ramesh Kumar said bookings for the Shradha Suman Vishesh Pooja (SSVP) have also commenced online.

Accommodations at Bhawan, Adhkuwari, Katra and Jammu have also been opened for the pilgrims. The pilgrims can also avail facilities such as battery-operated vehicles, passenger ropeways and helicopter services.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 06, 2020 12:18 IST
Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe, to come face-to-face with brother Showik
Sep 06, 2020 12:42 IST
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Sep 06, 2020 12:15 IST

latest news

IIT Bombay’s robotic submarine Matsya 6 finishes third in RoboSub competition
Sep 06, 2020 12:53 IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackery revokes decision of institutional quarantine for Covid-19 patients over 50
Sep 06, 2020 12:53 IST
Chinese chipmaker denies military ties as US steps up feud
Sep 06, 2020 12:52 IST
KMC NUHM Recruitment 2020: Walk-in-interview for 97 medical officer vacancies
Sep 06, 2020 12:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.