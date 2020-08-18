Sections
ARIIA 2020 rankings: PU second among government, aided varsities

Institute of Chemical Technology, Maharashtra, is ranked first and Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University is at the third position.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 19:53 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In the first ARIIA rankings released last year, PU was ranked ninth among the government-funded institutions and third among all Indian varsities. (HT File Photo)

Panjab University has secured the second position among the government and aided universities of the country in the second edition of the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) released by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday.

A total of 674 institutions took part in the rankings.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras came first among all institutions, followed by IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi in the second and third places, respectively.



In the first ARIIA rankings released last year, PU was ranked ninth among the government-funded institutions and third among all Indian varsities.

An initiative of the Union ministry of education, ARIIA, which aims to promote innovation among Indian educational institutions, assesses colleges and varsities on criteria ranging from support for entrepreneurship development to innovative learning methods, intellectual property generation, technology transfer and commercialisation, budget and funding support, among other aspects.

Earlier this year, in the NIRF rankings, PU had slipped 10 notches from 2019, settling at the 44th position.

“The spirit of innovation has been inculcated in our students and faculty members over the recent years. Many new research and innovation projects were granted to us. University has been focusing on incubation centres and we have been provided funds for research and innovation by RUSA as well,” said Dr Ashish Jain, director of PU’s internal quality assurance cell.

PU’s vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said, “The rankings are the result of faculty and students’ contribution towards innovative technologies. We are in the process of setting up a centralised incubation building, which will give tremendous push to start-ups and innovations on the campus.”

