Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Arrange cash-credit limit for paddy procurement: Punjab CM to finance dept

Arrange cash-credit limit for paddy procurement: Punjab CM to finance dept

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday, directed the finance department to arrange cash-credit limit in time to ensure timely payment to farmers in the...

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 19:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday, directed the finance department to arrange cash-credit limit in time to ensure timely payment to farmers in the 2020-21 kharif marketing season.

While reviewing preparations for the purchase of paddy in state, which is likely to start from October 1, the CM said payment to farmers should be done within 48 hours of procurement, as was done in the rabi marketing season.

He directed the food department to coordinate with the Centre and ensure that cash-credit limit is released in time.

He asked chief secretary Vini Mahajan to coordinate with the authorities concerned and open more mandis to ensure social distancing amid Covid-19 pandemic so that paddy procurement can be handled effectively.



He directed the state food department to ensure seamless and hassle-free procurement of paddy so that farmers do not face any hardships.

The CM asked the food and civil supplies department to explore possibilities of reusing once-used gunny bags and plastic bags after state food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu informed him that due to covid restrictions, jute mills in Kolkata are not functioning at full capacity thus affecting the supply of gunny bags.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tunisia welcomes back tourists after coronavirus pandemic lockdown
Jul 21, 2020 20:08 IST
LED mask takes the spotlight after gold and silver versions. Watch
Jul 21, 2020 20:06 IST
Two mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail inmates
Jul 21, 2020 20:06 IST
US House of Representatives passes NDAA amendment slamming Chinese aggression against India
Jul 21, 2020 20:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.