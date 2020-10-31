Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Art versus administration in the tricity

Art versus administration in the tricity

Is bureaucratic control of the art Akademis justified?

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:37 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The thinking in Chandigarh’s art circles is that only artists will truly understand their demands. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Listen! There never was an artistic period. There never was an art-loving nation ... James Whistler, an influential American artist based in the UK, shocked London town by making this statement way back in 1885.

Over 200 years later one remembered Whistler when UT adviser Manoj Parida recently said, “Government money cannot be left to private hands. Culture department manages these academies as the nodal department. It ensures that rivalry among artists is contained and political selections are curtailed.”

Parida was speaking to the Hindustan Times on the unceremonious ouster of some of the Akademi chairpersons and handing over of the interim charge of the Akademis to secretary cultural affairs Vinod P Kavle instead of the vice-chairman.

While Chandigarh has always been infamous for its babudom with even Nek Chand, creator of the world famous Rock Garden, being forced to toe the administration’s line, Kavle’s new role evoked sharp reactions on social media. “ This is truly disturbing and bureaucratic meanness at its height. Bureaucracy is trained to be small minded, suspicious and mean,” said veteran theatre director Neelam Mansingh.



Senior painter Balwinder took a dig at the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Academy being spared by the administration since wives of senior bureaucrats were allowed to share exhibition spaces with established artists. “We the local artists perhaps deserve all this.By remaining mute spectators and playing minions to babus we have been treated thus. Otherwise, how could bureaucrats have continued heading the city museum for decades? Not just the museum, even the College of Art has not had a professional artist as principal, which has proved to be very discouraging for students who come to study art.”

Things are looking gloomy for the entire tricity, which boasts of the cultural academies of Punjab and Haryana and the Central body of the North Zone Cultural Centre. For many years the Haryana state akademies lay dormant after the change of government.

Another problem is that the same set of names keep cropping up at one academy or another as office-bearers. Can this order be changed?

Control code

Should bureaucrats manage the tricity art scene?

Will bureaucratic control of the akademis and Art College negatively impact the tricity art scene? Send your responses to chandigarh@hindustantimes.com by November 6.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Oct 31, 2020 21:30 IST
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
Oct 31, 2020 22:03 IST
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Sunrisers maul RCB by five wickets
Oct 31, 2020 22:50 IST
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Oct 31, 2020 19:14 IST

latest news

Three held for stabbing sanitation worker to death in Chandigarh
Oct 31, 2020 22:49 IST
Orthodox priest injured in shooting, assailant has fled: French Police
Oct 31, 2020 22:45 IST
France church attack: Assailant’s family seeks answers
Oct 31, 2020 22:44 IST
From Goa casino to elephant safari at Kaziranga: What all is opening for tourists from November 1
Oct 31, 2020 22:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.