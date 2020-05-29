Sections
Home / Chandigarh / As Covid-19 restrictions go in Sectors 38 and 52, residents are cautious but happy to be ‘free’

As Covid-19 restrictions go in Sectors 38 and 52, residents are cautious but happy to be ‘free’

Residents relieved to be finally free to move out of homes to buy essential items, schoolbooks for children and medicine supplies

Updated: May 29, 2020 04:42 IST

By Srishti Jaswal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Cops removing barricades from Sector 52 as containment zone restrictions were lifted on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

De-sealing Sector 38 to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and lifting containment zone restrictions in Sector 52 on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, have come as a relief for residents.

Sumit Kumar, a 14-year-old boy, said he was thrilled to finally visit his best friend living close by in Sector 52, where one Covid-positive case was reported. For 28 days from May 1, locked in his house, Kumar and many more children like him were forbidden from playing outdoors as houses were sealed and movement restricted.

Sector 38, from where three positive cases were reported, was sealed on April 30. All patients have recovered.

“We have realised what freedom truly means now,” said Ramlal, Kumar’s father, thanking the police and Chandigarh administration officials with folded hands as barricades were removed from Sector 52.



Police officials present in the area too said it was good that the residents would finally get some respite. Talking to the public, a police person who did not want to be named said: “Many people here complained about the inconveniences of living in a sealed area and now they are free. These steps were only taken for their safety.”

Her employer was not very happy with the fact that she could not attend office, so Shweta Kumari, 22, was looking forward to joining work in a private firm. “I could not get out of because of the restrictions and am relieved to be able to get to work,” she said.

Bihari Lal, 30, said his worries mounted as his savings depleted. “Now rejoining work at the confectionary store in Sector 44 will get things back on track. For people, the lockdown was lifted a month ago, for us, it opened today,” he said.

For 37-year-old Manjot Singh, a driver and resident of Sector 38, it was traumatic to live in a sealed residential area. “First, it was the Covid-19 threat and then we were isolated and living in suspense, not knowing when the restrictions would be lifted. None of us will forget this phase in our lives.”

Also living in Sector 38, Madhu Lata, a home maker, said getting fresh vegetables, milk and essential items was difficult. “Our children could not buy the books they needed. Getting medicines for my mother-in-law was an impossible task.”

When it comes to other areas in the city, containment in Shastri Nagar will end on May 31. Only three areas, including Sector 30 B, Kachi Colony in Dhanas, Bapu Dham Colony will remain containment zones.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panjab University issues guidelines for conducting exams in July
May 29, 2020 05:00 IST
Impact of Covid-19 on mental health discussed during webinar at PU
May 29, 2020 04:59 IST
Police wellness in focus during webinar at PU
May 29, 2020 04:55 IST
As Covid-19 restrictions go in Sectors 38 and 52, residents are cautious but happy to be ‘free’
May 29, 2020 04:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.