Sections
Home / Chandigarh / As Ludhiana’s govt hospitals focus on Covid-19, dog-bite patients run from piller to post

As Ludhiana’s govt hospitals focus on Covid-19, dog-bite patients run from piller to post

Around 382 dog bite cases were reported in Ludhiana civil hospital in July, while 937 cases were reported in the district

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 21:32 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

70-year-old vendor Joginder Singh of Hargobing Nagar was bitten by a stray dog on August 5. He says he was denied treatment at the civil hospital as the hospital was out of rabies vaccine. (HT Photo)

With the health department focusing on containment and treatment of surging Covid-19 cases, dog-bite patients are being forced to turn to private clinics due to the unavailability of rabies vaccine.

As many as 8,951 dog-bite cases were reported in the district till July. Around 382 dog bite cases were reported in Ludhiana civil hospital in July, while 937 cases were reported in the district. Rabies vaccination cell matron Rita Methews says, “No of record for August could be maintained as the vaccine was not available.”

70-year-old vendor Joginder Singh of Hargobing Nagar was bitten by a stray dog on August 5. He says he was denied treatment at the civil hospital as the hospital was out of rabies vaccine. “First, I was told to visit the hospital on August 8 and later on August 12, I kept standing in the queue for nearly four hours only to be told the vaccine was not available. Finally, I purchased the remaining vaccines from the market and continued treatment,” he said.

Dog bite cases reported in Ludhiana

January: 1,413
February: 1,787
March: 1,565
April: 1,024
May: 1,091
June: 1,134
July: 937
Total: 8,951

Joginder is not alone, many patients are turning up at private clinics to get their vaccination done. Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said he has asked officials concerned to look into the matter.



However, Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC) managing director Tanu Kashyap says, “We ordered 60,000 vaccines last week. Around 18,500 vaccines are available at three warehouses of the state. The remaining stock is due to arrive next week.”

State Rabies Control Programme, programme officer, Dr Preeti Thaware, says as many as 1,34,827 dog-bite cases were reported last year while 65,000 dog bite cases were reported till June this year.

In 2016, 1.10 lakh cases were reported, 1.12 lakh in 2017 and 1.13 lakh in 2018. Besides coronavirus cases, the industrial town has attained top slot in dog bite cases as well. As many as 15,000 dog bite cases were reported last year in Ludhiana, followed by Patiala and Jalandhar with around 10,000 cases and then Hoshiarpur with around 9,000 cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Odisha man builds memorial for electrocuted elephant to honour his mother’s word
Aug 19, 2020 22:10 IST
FIFA ethics committee drops Infantino case - official
Aug 19, 2020 22:05 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor spotted together at Luv Ranjan’s office
Aug 19, 2020 22:05 IST
Siddaramaiah seeks judicial probe into Bengaluru violence
Aug 19, 2020 22:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.