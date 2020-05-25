ASHA worker among 24 new Covid-19 patients in Punjab

An ASHA worker from Sangrur and a 20-year-old pregnant woman from Patiala were among 24 Covid-19 cases recorded in Punjab on Monday. Maximum eight cases were from Amritsar, Six from Jalandhar and five from Pathankot. With this, the state’s tally has gone up to 2,178 cases.

Health officials in Amritsar said four family members of Rani Ka Bagh man, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday, were found infected. “A man, his wife and son of Palm Gardens colony of Majitha Road also tested positive. A resident of Vijay Nagar on Batala Road was also found infected from the disease,” said Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore.The patients have been admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, he said.

Two children aged eight and 10 years were among six persons who tested positive for Covid-19 in Jalandhar on Monday, nodal officer Dr TP Singh Sandhu said. Five of the patients, including the children, were contacts of a 36-year-old positive patient of Dada Colony in the city. The sixth patient is a 56-year-old man from Guru Amardas Colony, health officials said.

Five people were reported positive in Pathankot and they all are the contacts of different Covid-19 patients.

A 43-year-old ASHA worker who was posted at a Malerkotla hospital tested positive in Sangrur district.

A 32-year-old man from Kacha Pakka village of Bhikhiwind sub-division in Tarn Taran district was also found infected with coronavirus on Monday. The man, who is in merchant navy, had returned to Tarn Taran on May 17.

In Kapurthala, a 35-year-old man of Jaid village in Begowal, who had returned from Maharashtra recently, was found positive.

A 20-year-old pregnant woman from Rajpura tested positive for coronavirus in Patiala district on Monday.

In Faridkot, a 22-year-old man, who had returned from Gurugram in Haryana, tested positive for Covid-19.

