Sections
Home / Chandigarh / ASI accidently shoots himself dead in Sangrur

ASI accidently shoots himself dead in Sangrur

The police said the incident took place at around 8am when five bullets were fired from a carbine

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

An assistant sub inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police was killed after he accidentally shot himself on Wednesday, said senior police officials.

Krishan Dev, 50, was posted at a check post on the Punjab and Haryana border at Kadail.

The police said the incident took place at around 8am when five bullets were fired from a carbine. He died on the spot.

“It seems Krishan Dev died in accidentally firing. Police are investigating the case from different angles and the body has been sent for post-mortem,” said Moonak deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Buta Singh.



Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

