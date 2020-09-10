Sections
ASI has meltdown at ISBT-17, is being treated for mental health problems since 2015

‘The police personnel suffered from a medical condition. He was tested for alcohol and was found not drunk or intoxicated. He has been admitted in hospital,’ says traffic police tweet

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Chandigarh police being taken away by PCR staff from Sector 17 ISBT. (HT Photo)

An assistant sub inspector (ASI) had a meltdown at the Sector 17 Inter State Bus Terminus on Thursday, forcing vehicles to stop, breaking a windshield wiper and confiscating mobile phones of occupants, until he was forcibly removed from the spot by police control room (PCR) staff on Thursday afternoon.

He has been seeking mental health treatment since 2015 at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), it has been learnt.

The ASI stopped vehicles by standing in front of them, confiscated phones and held on to wipers, breaking one.

Witnesses say there was no provocation. The PCR staff that reached the spot also had a tough time controlling him before whisking him away.



After a video of the incident was posted on social media, a tweet from the official handle of SSP/security & traffic, UT Chandigarh, said: “The police personnel suffered from a medical condition. He was tested for alcohol and was found not drunk or intoxicated. He has been admitted in hospital. Let’s not directly jump to conclusions in such matters.”

Considering his medical condition, he was given “light duties,” and not issued a weapon.

Posted at the women’s cell earlier, he had been stationed since Thursday at the sabzi mandi (vegetable market) set up temporarily due to Covid-19 restrictions at the ISBT, sources said.

“He has medical history and admitted in hospital. We are awaiting his medical reports. After examining medical history and condition action, if any, will be taken,” said Vineet Kumar, senior superintendent of police.

