'Asia can lead world in economic development'

Speaking at a virtual meeting of business and government leaders of the region, Suresh Kumar, IAS, chief principal secretary to the Punjab chief minister, said Asia has contained the Covid pandemic

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). (Bloomberg)

The 21st century belongs to Asia, which can lead the rest of the world in economic development and many other facets of life, said Suresh Kumar, IAS, chief principal secretary to the Punjab chief minister on Sunday.

Speaking at the plenary session on: Asia – United in Diversity, of the Horasis Asia Meeting 2020 held virtually, Kumar outlined the diverse ways of governance and livelihood in Asia, saying it will dominate the world economy in times to come.

About the Covid19 pandemic, he said it had affected all sectors of the economy and all facets of people’s lives, but was most satisfactory that Asia had been able to contain the pandemic.

Horasis Asia Meeting 2020 was aimed at getting the region’s senior leaders from business and government to develop solutions to deal with the Covid crisis and shaping a durable economic system after the pandemic.

