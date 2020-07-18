AskCaptain session: Won’t take an inch of forest land for Mattewara industrial park: Punjab CM

Sections
Updated: Jul 18, 2020 21:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday made it clear that not a single tree will be uprooted and not an inch of the forest land will be taken for the development of industrial park at Mattewara in Ludhiana.

During his interaction, #AskCaptain on Facebook, the CM said statements made by people suggesting that the forest will be destroyed are untrue. He added that government has taken 955 acre land of animal husbandry, horticulture department and gram panchayat. The acquired land does not include even an inch of the 2,300 acre Mattewara forest, he said.

He allayed apprehensions that waste from the industrial park will be discharged into Sutlej river and said a common effluent treatment plant will be set up as per latest central government norms.

The aim behind developing the industrial park here is to create a vibrant industrial estate where residents of Ludhiana and nearby areas can get jobs, he added.



On covid, the CM urgd everyone to take precautions, wear mask and adhere to other safety norms to check further spread of the disease in Punjab.

Responding to concerns of Amit Kumar of Rajpura, who said people in his town are not wearing masks even in crowded markets and police are only checking a few spot, the CM assured that strict action will be taken against the violators. He urged people to contact hospitals on first sign of symptoms or suspicion of covid infection.

To a question from Amarjeet Singh of Anandpur Sahib, Captain said Sunday curfew is not being enforced now as many people need to leave home for work.

Terming the rates for covid treatment fixed for private hospitals too high, Sewak Singh of Ludhiana, said it is beyond the reach of common man. The CM pointed out that the rates being charged by the private hospitals so far were exorbitant and that Rs 18,000 per day is for critical patients only. Government hospitals have all facilities, which they are providing at affordable costs, he added.

Responding to Faridkot’s Gagandeep Singh, he said two SITs are investigating the Bargari case and he is hopeful that the probe will be completed soon. “No guilty person will be spared,” he said.

The CM announced a two-month extension for the `Mission Warrior’ covid mass awareness campaign.

Meanwhile, he said that his government has spent Rs 50 crore on flood management measures including cleaning of drains to check flooding during monsoon. He said cleaning of 1,400km of total 2,100km drain lines in state is complete and the rest is being done expeditiously.

