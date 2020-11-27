Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Asked to deposit heavy sureties for release of leaders: Farmers body to HC

Asked to deposit heavy sureties for release of leaders: Farmers body to HC

Their counsel Pardeep Rapria told court that the farmers who were to be released on Friday were asked to deposit ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh as personal surety by the executive magistrates concerned to secure the release.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 21:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Haryana Progressive Farmers Union on Friday alleged before the Punjab and Haryana high court that heavy amount of personal surety is being sought for the release of farmer leaders arrested by Haryana Police.

Their counsel Pardeep Rapria told court that the farmers who were to be released on Friday were asked to deposit ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh as personal surety by the executive magistrates concerned to secure the release. Such big amounts are not even sought from those booked for serious crimes, he had told court adding that from where would farmers secure this amount for their release.

Acting on the same, the high court bench of justice JS Puri has deferred the hearing till December 1, asking additional advocate general Deepak Sabharwal to check on the same and apprise the court on next date of hearing. The farmers’ counsel, though, could not give any document substantiating his claims before the court.

The court was hearing a plea alleging illegal detention of 100 leaders who had to go to Delhi to participate in protests. It had supplied a list of 30 leaders too. The Haryana government has admitted to detention/ arrest of 24 farmer leaders and has told court that they were arrested as the organisations they belonged to were indulging in criminal activities.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
Nov 27, 2020 22:06 IST
‘Be serious. Don’t take it lightly’: Covid survivor Nitin Gadkari’s advice
Nov 27, 2020 22:43 IST
After clashes, tear gas, protesting farmers move to Delhi’s Burari ground
Nov 27, 2020 21:56 IST
Delhi: AAP hits back at Centre over ‘rise in Covid-19 cases’ charge
Nov 27, 2020 22:14 IST

latest news

Buddha Nullah pollution: BJP councillors accuse Ludhiana MC of misleading NGT, stage protest
Nov 27, 2020 22:44 IST
Senate control brings new urgency to Georgia turnout drive
Nov 27, 2020 22:42 IST
Ludhiana: Three, including teen, killed in separate road mishaps
Nov 27, 2020 22:41 IST
Graffiti project: Ludhiana MC invites residents to display creativity on city walls
Nov 27, 2020 22:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.