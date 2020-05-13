Sections
Home / Chandigarh / At 1,392, Punjab’s testing per million better than national average: Sidhu

At 1,392, Punjab’s testing per million better than national average: Sidhu

A total of 41,849 tests conducted in state so far, says health minister

Updated: May 13, 2020 22:31 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said the testing per million for coronavirus in Punjab has now risen to 1,392 per day, which is higher than the national average of 1,243.

In a statement, Sidhu also said the state has conducted a total of 41,849 tests for Covid-19 till Wednesday (May 13).

He said Punjab has followed an effective approach towards testing and formulated its strategy in consultation with experts from the state, the Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi, and Johns Hopkins University, US.

The minister said that Punjab rapidly ramped up its testing rate by increasing its lab capacities. “The state had tested 20,000 samples by May 2. Moving forward, it completed the next set of 10,000 tests in just 5 days, crossing the 30,000-mark by May 7.”



The state, he said, plans to commence testing at four state government labs -- Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalandhar; Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana; Punjab Biotech Incubator, Mohali; and State Forensic Science Laboratory, Mohali.

Besides, labs are also being set up at four central government institutions -- Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali; National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali; National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI); and Panjab University, Chandigarh, he added.

Sidhu said a proposal has also been sent to the Centre by the health department to set up four new labs in the district hospitals at Barnala, Rupnagar, Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur.

“Government labs are also going in for pool testing in low prevalence areas to enhance the testing capacity in the state. So far, approximately 7,435 pool tests have been conducted in the state,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
May 13, 2020 21:22 IST
Railways allows issue of tickets to wait-listed passengers, may run more trains
May 13, 2020 22:56 IST
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
May 13, 2020 19:39 IST
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
May 13, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

Centre must announce direct cash transfer to poor: Ashok Gehlot
May 13, 2020 22:57 IST
Kalyan records two Covid deaths
May 13, 2020 22:57 IST
India’s jute production records loss of Rs 1250 cr; mills may demand relief from Centre
May 13, 2020 22:51 IST
Karnataka governor has returned contentious APMC amendment ordinance,claim officials
May 13, 2020 22:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.