Home / Chandigarh / At 145, Chandigarh records highest Covid cases in 45 days

At 145, Chandigarh records highest Covid cases in 45 days

The total has reached 16,167, of which 1,081 cases are still active

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:42 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases since October 3, as 145 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

The total has reached 16,167, of which 1,081 cases are still active. The toll too climbed to 253 as a 65-year-old man from Sector 46 succumbed.

With 89 patients being discharged, the number of those cured reached 14,833.

In the neighbouring Mohali district, one person died while 134 tested positive. Mohali city continues to account for most of the cases with 99 fresh infections.



As many as 13,896 people have tested positive in the district so far, of whom 12,540 have recovered, including 96 discharged on Wednesday, and 260 have died. The active case count stands at 1,096.

Panchkula, too, reported one death besides 27 new cases, which took the toll and infection tally to 120 and 8,049, respectively.

The deceased has been identified as a 68-year-old man from Pinjore. While 7,566 patients have recovered so far, 363 cases are still active.

Advisory issued against travel to Delhi

Two days after the UT health department started testing travellers from Delhi at ISBT, Sector 17, the department has issued an advisory asking residents of Chandigarh to avoid travelling to high-risk zones such as Delhi NCR.

The probability of getting infected increases substantially when people are in these high-risk zones, the department stated, adding that people coming back from Delhi should follow precautions and report for testing voluntarily.

