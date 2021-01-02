Sections
Home / Chandigarh / At 4°C, Ludhiana colder than Shimla

At 4°C, Ludhiana colder than Shimla

The cold weather, coupled with rain, left the residents shivering throughout the day

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Meanwhile, low visibility due to fog also troubled commuters in the city (Gurpreet SIngh/HT)

At 4°C, Ludhiana was colder than Shimla, which recorded a minimum temperature of 5°C on Saturday, met officials revealed. The cold weather, coupled with rain, left the residents shivering throughout the day.

As per the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, the maximum temperature recorded in Ludhiana was 15°C while 5.4mm rainfall was received till afternoon.

Meanwhile, low visibility due to fog also troubled commuters in the city. Ranjit Kaur, a resident of Model Town Extension, said, “The temperature in the city is witnessing a continuous dip which is forcing residents to sit tight in their houses. The visibility was very low on Friday night and driving was very difficult. It was a misty on Saturday as well.”

Cloudy weather to continue till Jan 5

Dr PK Sidhu, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University, said, “Cloudy weather conditions are expected to prevail in the city till January 5 with possibility of rainfall.”

