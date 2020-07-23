At 65%, Covid infection rate among males double than women in Punjab

The rate of coronavirus infection among the males is nearly double than the women in Punjab, according to the data till July 18 compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

As per the data, of the confirmed Covid cases in the state, 65.1% were men while women accounted for only 34.8%of the infections. Health experts say as men are supposed to venture out in harness, the rate of contracting infection among them is more. As per the state health department media bulletin, 9,792 people in Punjab tested positive for the Covid-19 till July 18.

“Men are more mobile as compared to the women in Punjab. It is very likely that they are contracting the virus while venturing out for their routine work. Men should adopt extra precautions as they can spread the virus among their family members,” said Amardeep Singh Cheema, chairman of Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC).

69.1% CASES ASYMPTOMATIC

As per the ICMR data, 69.1% cases in Punjab were asymptomatic, which has increased the worries of the health department. “High number of asymptomatic people is dangerous as they would roam around freely and may spread the virus,” Cheema said.

Only 16% Covid-19 patients in Punjab are symptomatic, while 14.9% patients are asymptomatic, but they have symptoms of other diseases.

MOST PATIENTS ARE YOUNG

Data shows that 23% patients in the state fall in the age group of 21 to 30, while 21% are those between 31 to 40 years of age. People between 41 and 50 years of age account for 16% cases. Patients in the age group of 51-60, 61-70, 71-80 and 81-90 are 14%, 8%, 3% and 1%, respectively.

Cheema said, “Most vulnerable section of senior citizens till now has relatively lower infected rate which is the result of the cautions taken by them as advised by the state government. People in the age group of 21 to 40 should take extra precautions.”

Also, 5% of the patients are the children below 10 and 9% those between 11 and 20 years of age.