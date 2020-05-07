‘At 42%, J&K’s Covid recovery rate better than national average’

Sections
Principal secretary and government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said that out of 775 positive cases, 445 were active, 322 had recovered and nine patients had died so far.

Updated: May 07, 2020 20:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

The administration has set up 11 exclusive Covid hospitals—eight in Srinagar and three in Jammu. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir’s Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 42.24 % as against the national average of 27%, officials said, even as the Union territory continues to report fresh infections everyday.

Principal secretary and government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said, “Out of 793 cases, 335 have recovered, 449 are active cases and nine patients have died so far.”

“A week ago, Jammu and Kashmir had a recovery rate of over 38% but by Wednesday we recorded an average of 72%, which is much higher than the national average,” Kansal said.

“We have a three-pronged strategy, which is robust tracing, strict quarantine and aggressive testing. Due to this strategy we have been able to trace positive cases that were asymptomatic. These people would have infected many if not been traced. We are tracing every single contact of positive cases,” he added.



A health department official claimed that some protocols implemented by J&K to trace contacts and test them are stricter than other states.

The administration has set up 11 exclusive Covid hospitals—eight in Srinagar and three in Jammu.

The official also attributed the improving graph to increase in testing and subsequent treatment.

“A couple of days ago, we crossed the 2,000 tests-a-day barrier. More than 2,500 tests were conducted in a day,” he said.

At least 846 tests were conducted at Chest Disease Hospital, 826 at SKIMS, Soura, and 906 in Jammu division.

