Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Attack on Punjab BJP chief’s car: Akali Dal warns DGP of gherao if fake cases registered against farmers

Attack on Punjab BJP chief’s car: Akali Dal warns DGP of gherao if fake cases registered against farmers

SAD leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema said the party would stand with farmers who were holding a peaceful agitation against the farm laws.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 03:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

SAD leaders Daljit Singh Cheema and Bikram Singh Majithia addressing a press conference on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday warned Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta of ‘gherao’ if a false case is registered against any farmer in connection with the attack on BJP state president Ashwani Sharma.

Addressing a press conference here, SAD leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema said the party would stand with farmers who were holding a peaceful agitation against the farm laws.

The two leaders said it was shocking that both chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Gupta had come out with identical statements, stating that 25 farmer organisations were linked with the attack on Sharma two days after a case was registered against unidentified persons in the matter. “This is nothing more than a nefarious attempt to derail the farmer agitation, which we will not allow in any circumstance,” they said.

“Even the Congress MP from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, has confessed that Congressmen were behind the attack. Why isn’t the state government taking any action against Bittu instead of targeting innocent farmers?” they asked.

The SAD also condemned the Congress government for ‘rubbing salt into the wounds of Dalit students’ by announcing a budgetary provision of ₹600 crore for the SC scholarship scheme for 2021-22 after not releasing ₹2,440 crore pending for the last three years.

Terming it an insult of the community, former chief parliamentary secretary Pawan Kumar Tinu challenged the CM to tell if his government had released a single rupee from the allocation of ₹2,440 crore. He said the SAD would launch a ‘morcha’ to demand justice for the SC community.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi: Blame game erupts as bad air worsens
Oct 16, 2020 02:31 IST
Trump slams Facebook, Twitter as ‘third arm’ of the Democratic party
Oct 15, 2020 23:30 IST
Deaths climb to 14 in Ujjain hooch tragedy; Shivraj Chouhan orders SIT probe
Oct 15, 2020 23:30 IST
Bengal Guv Dhankhar trolled after tweeting state govt order. Because...
Oct 16, 2020 00:56 IST

latest news

Data on Delhi-NCR pollution vindicates Punjab govt’s stance: Amarinder
Oct 16, 2020 03:43 IST
Captain blames Centre for Punjab’s power crisis
Oct 16, 2020 03:40 IST
Attack on Punjab BJP chief’s car: Akali Dal warns DGP of gherao if fake cases registered against farmers
Oct 16, 2020 03:35 IST
OPD, schools in Punjab to open from Monday
Oct 16, 2020 03:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.