ATTACK ON SIKH-AMERICAN STORE OWNER: Rights group calls for hate crime charges against accused

Lakhwant Singh was brutally attacked by a white man at his liquor store in Colorado in April this year

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:10 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

A Sikh-American liquor store owner in Colorado was brutally attacked by a white man who told him “go back to your country”, prompting Sikh civil-rights organisation to call for formal hate crime charges against the assailant.

Lakhwant Singh was brutally attacked at the store he owns with his wife in April this year when Eric Breemen entered the store and began harassing the couple, the Sikh Coalition said.

Breemen damaged numerous items and repeatedly told the couple to “go back to your country.” When Breemen left the store, Singh followed him outside to take a photo of his licence plate so that he could report the abuse but Breemen struck Singh with his vehicle, throwing him several feet across the parking lot, causing multiple injuries.

Following his arrest, Breemen told police that he had attacked an “Arab” man. Breemen’s preliminary hearing date is scheduled for July 24 at which time charges will officially be brought, the civil-rights organisation said.



“After repeatedly telling my wife and me to ‘go back to our country,’ my attacker violently rammed his car into me,” Singh said in a statement released by the Sikh Coalition. “He thought I was different, and because of that, believed it was okay to try and kill me. But this community is my home, and that’s why I’m asking the authorities to show they will not stand for such bigotry by filing formal hate crime charges.” The Sikh Coalition said that nearly two months after the attack on Singh, authorities have yet to guarantee that hate crime charges will be brought against the assailant. “The facts of this case are clear, and the failure to file hate crime charges endangers the safety of every Sikh community member in Colorado,” said Amrith Kaur, Sikh Coalition legal director.

