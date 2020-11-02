Attendance doubles after regular classes resume at UT government schools

Attendance in Chandigarh government schools has doubled after regular classes resumed for Class 9 onwards on Monday, with 3,288 students showing up on the first day.

As per data shared by the UT education department, 1,525 students of Class 10 and 501 of Class 12 attended their classes in the first shift, while 922 students of Class 9 and 340 of Class 11 were present across 93 government high schools and model senior secondary schools of the city.

Terming the response positive, UT director school education Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “When schools were opened for academic consultations in September, about 1,500 students would come in a day. Now, the number has doubled for regular classes. We are expecting it to increase in the coming days.”

On the first day of regular reopening of government schools after March, teachers were seen at the entrances, checking the consent forms of children and taking them to their classes after they underwent thermal screening and hand sanitisation. Some students had to be sent back as they didn’t have the requisite consent forms or weren’t wearing the uniform prescribed by officials.

Most of the students expressed happiness over returning to schools, with several claiming that they weren’t comfortable with online classes. Navpreet Singh of Class 11 at the government model school in Sector 46 said regular classes provided him better learning opportunities. Another student of Class 11 of the same school, Upkaar, said students were happy that all safety protocols were being meticulously followed by the management and they will be returning for classes now.

Attendance in regular classes isn’t compulsory and online classes will continue to be the primary mode of instruction to the students. The education department is now mulling conducting offline mid-term tests once students in sufficient numbers start showing up for classes and begin to feel comfortable studying with the SOPs in place.