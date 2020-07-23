Attendants at SKIMS allege lack of support from hospital administration

Attendants of Covid-19 patients admitted at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here have alleged that they are having a tough time due to lack of support from the hospital administration and rare visits by senior doctors and head of departments in the special wards set up for coronavirus cases.

The SKIMS had been issuing daily medical bulletin about Covid-19 till the J&K administration ordered a gag on health institutions from speaking to the media.

The attendants have also complained about the disruption of oxygen supply to the beds of Covid-19 patients, which has put their lives at risk.

“I had to get the machine from my friend after the oxygen levels of my mother started dropping. I don’t know when the oxygen supply will be stopped and there is nobody whom we can approach. Therefore, we got the portable machine,” said Ahmad, whose mother is admitted in a ward at the hospital.

“We have never seen senior doctors or head of departments visit these wards. They have left everything on the shoulders of juniors and many of them are overburdened and have long duty hours, “ he added.

Even for minor test reports like KFT, LFT and others, the attendants have to wait for hours.

A physically challenged 16-year-old patient admitted at the hospital had to wait for several hours to get an injection on Tuesday as the staff couldn’t find her veins. “When the anesthesia department was given a call they refused to come and attendants had no option but to wait. She was recovering and we don’t know what will happen to her now. Being an attendant, we can’t even raise our voice,” the girl’s mother said.

Attendants of another patient Wani Nighat from north Kashmir were forced to arrange oxygen cylinder on rent when the supply was disrupted due to some issues.

A doctor at the hospital said four resident doctors are deputed for seven wards which is exhausting. “They get 50 calls for IV lines which is not manageable at times and patients feel they are being ignored,” he said.

SKIMS director AG Ahangar said all senior doctors are keeping tab on patients. “Our doctors regularly visit patients. The hospital has three oxygen plants and all are working fine. Due to Covid-19, the rush of patients has increased and the hospital was getting oxygen supply from a private vendor. It has developed a snag and we have arranged oxygen from another vendor,” he said.